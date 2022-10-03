Immanuel Lutheran Women’s Guild will present their annual Leaf and Holly Bazaar on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Immanuel School gym, 1930 N. Bowman, Danville.
Dine in or carryout a delicious pulled pork luncheon with potato casserole, and choice of two sides, plus dessert and beverage from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Tables in the Country Store will be filled with our delicious home-baked pies, bread, cookies, and candies.
Attic Treasures will be immersed in hundreds of vintage bargains. Your holiday spirit will be ignited by gifts in the Christmas Shoppe. Unique items in the Silent Auction include a stunning quilt in gorgeous batik fabrics in blues and burgundy that will fit up to a king size bed. Woodworking projects created by our Men’s Club members will make excellent gifts.