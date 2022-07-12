Cockburn Pic 1.jpg

Kofi Cockburn remained a dominant force for Illinois with the junior center averaging 20.9 points and 10.6 rebounds for an Illini team that finished with a 23-10 record.

Why he’s athlete of the year

Here’s how important Kofi Cockburn was to Illinois’ success the past three seasons. Nearly everything Illini coach Brad Underwood did on the court from a style and scheme standpoint — at both ends — changed when Cockburn got to campus three years ago. Gone was the hyper-aggressive, denial-heavy defense and an offense run out of the high post. In its place was a system better suited to the skills of a 7-foot, 293-pound center. Cockburn thrived as the most physically dominant college basketball player in the country, which his final season only further illustrated. Cockburn doubled down on his legacy with a First-Team All-America caliber season in which he was the only player nationally to put up at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.

What they’re saying

“I think you’ve got to give Kofi a tremendous amount of credit. One, he’s unique. I think we all identified that Kofi’s 7-foot and he’s 300 pounds, and there’s not many of those out there. To take that size and structure and body and work as hard as he worked to become an elite player, that speaks to who Kofi is. You’re not just a 7-foot, 300-pound body. You’re a 7-foot, 300-pound body that became a two-time All-American. That’s not done without putting in the time in the gym. He won a lot of games. There’s two championships that are going to hang in the arena because of him. His name and jersey will hang in the rafters here, as they should. He’s really a one-of-a-kind guy.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood

“He trusted us when he came in, when it wasn’t very good, and has been a big part of what we’ve done the last three years. He worked. He put in the work, and he bought in to what we asked him to do. He perfected pretty well, and he was pretty dominant here for a while. I can’t say enough good things about him. Love the kid.” — Illinois assistant coach Geoff Alexander

“Really excited for Kofi and his professional opportunity. Obviously, one of the great players in the history of our program. Look forward to hoisting his jersey up into the rafters at the right time. Just an incredible young man. Somebody who came here and along with Ayo (Dosunmu) shares responsibility for changing the trajectory that our basketball program has been traveling. Really look forward to building on what he laid here in terms of a foundation, and grateful to him — and always will be — for the time that he gave us.” — Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman

Honor Roll: The News-Gazette’s Illinois Male Athletes of the Year

Year Athlete Sport

2022 Kofi Cockburn Basketball

2021 Ayo Dosunmu Basketball

2020 Ayo Dosunmu Basketball

2019 Devin Quinn Track and field

2018 Bren Spillane Baseball

2017 Malcolm Hill Basketball

2016 Isaiah Martinez Wrestling

2015 Isaiah Martinez Wrestling

2014 Jesse Delgado Wrestling

2013 Justin Parr Baseball

2012 Andrew Riley Track and field

2011 Mikel Leshoure Football

2010 Scott Langley Golf

2009 Paul Ruggeri Gymnastics

2008 Rashard Mendenhall Football

2007 Kevin Anderson Tennis

2006 Justin Spring Gymnastics

2005 Luther Head Basketball

2004 Brian Wilson Tennis

2003 Matt Lackey Wrestling