Illinois, it turns out, did not lose 18,124 people between 2010 and 2020, as the Census Bureau reported about 13 months ago.
Given a do-over, the agency now says that it was wrong about Illinois and that it undercounted the state’s population by 1.9 percent in 2020.
So Illinois’ population apparently grew by about 250,000 people over that 10-year period.
Along that line, wonders Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin, maybe her city’s population also grew rather than dropping by 7 percent. She’s thought that all along, and the bureau’s admission strengthens that belief.
In Illinois’ case, there may not be much the state can do about the loss of a congressional seat and millions in lost federal funds.
Urbana, though, can pay to undertake a special census next year to regain lost revenue and pride.
“This supports the idea that we need to do a special census in at least certain areas of the city where we saw the biggest decreases,” Marlin said. “I just can’t believe we lost 7 percent of our population.”
While the city of Champaign’s population grew by more than 7,000 between 2010 and 2020, Urbana’s population dropped by nearly 3,000, the Census Bureau reported last year.
Officials in Urbana and other public university towns in Illinois where unexpected population declines occurred believe that the big COVID-19 outbreak in the spring of 2020 — as the census was being conducted — hurt their population counts. Many students left campus and moved back in with their parents as in-person classes were canceled and personal contact was being discouraged.
“COVID just slammed us because of the impact on campus,” Marlin said. “Plus you had the fear among the immigrant population of participating in the census. We haven’t really teased that part out, but the fear that was instilled in people by our former president, that also didn’t help. And we have a high immigrant population (in Urbana) of nearly 20 percent.”
The population loss translates to lost revenue of between $500,000 and $600,000 a year in Urbana, Marlin said.
“So much of our revenue for general operations is based on population,” she said. “Our state motor fuel tax is distributed that way, our share of the state income tax, our community development block grant funds and other funds from (the Department of Housing and Urban Development). It’s millions and millions of dollars.”
Urbana hasn’t calculated how much it will cost to conduct a special census next year — it depends on the extent of the recount and how many population tracts are included — but Marlin said she believes “it probably will be worth it.”
The city council will debate whether to undertake the special census later this year, she said.
“From what I’ve read, the Census Bureau requires you to pay for everything. You set up the office, provide the computers and equipment and you have to hire the census takers and all the extra people,” she said. “It’s a big expense.”
But it could be important to Urbana, which hadn’t lost population between censuses except for this one, but whose proportion of the local population continues to drop. In 1970, for example, Urbana’s population was 37 percent of the C-U total. By 2000, it was 35 percent, and in 2020, it had dropped to 30 percent.
Illinois doesn’t get to undertake a special census, but some members of Congress said they’ll see what they can do to help the state regain lost federal revenue.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, whose current district includes Champaign-Urbana, said he would “continue to advocate in Congress that Illinois gets its fair share of federal resources. For years, I have worked to fix unfair formulas for federal programs, including those for Medicaid and transportation, which have limited the amount of federal dollars the state of Illinois should otherwise receive.”
And Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Schaumburg, asked the secretary of Commerce whether the apportionment of federal resources would be reflected in the new census data.
The admission by the Census Bureau means that Illinois is no longer among the three states (including West Virginia and Mississippi) that lost population between 2010 and 2020. It’s also possible that New York, Ohio, Massachusetts and Delaware lost population between the censuses. The Census Bureau says they were among the states that were overcounted, in some cases by as much as 6.8 percent (Hawaii).