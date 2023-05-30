Pesotum – Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Acting Captain Brian Dickmann, announces the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Macon and Vermilion County during May. These NITE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.
Violations Enforcement Activity
Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 0
Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 0
Occupant Restraint Offenses 16
Registration Offenses 13
Driver’s License Offenses 5
Insurance Violations 7
Total Citations/Arrests 83
Total Written Warnings 12
Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night. The NITE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.