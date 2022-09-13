CHAMPAIGN — The first three weeks of the Illinois football season have delivered the type of balanced offense Bret Bielema said he actually ran during his time at Wisconsin and Arkansas.
The second-year Illinois coach tamped down the notion that his preferred style was run-first, run-all-the-time when he took the Illini job.
Bielema maintained that his best teams did both. Could win running the ball just as effectively as passing the ball.
Illinois beat Wyoming in its season opener behind that kind of balance. Literally, in fact, with 41 rushes for 258 yards and 40 pass attempts yielding 217 yards.
The Illini had similarly balanced production at Indiana from a yardage standpoint and then almost nailed it completely Saturday to beat Virginia with 198 rushing yards and 196 passing yards.
Now imagine what a better balanced Illinois offense could do if it wasn’t turning the ball over at such a wildly alarming rate.
Indiana took just enough advantage of a five-turnover game from Illinois to eke out a 23-20 victory in both teams’ Big Ten opener on Sept. 2. Virginia couldn’t do the same Saturday. Three fumbles and a Tommy DeVito interception yielded just three points for the Cavaliers. That left the Illini trying to process the idea they both moved the ball effectively and struggled to hang on to it in a 24-3 victory.
“It’s exciting, but it’s frustrating,” Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said. “We put up 24 points, and we had four turnovers. We just can’t have that. We just have to do our job and execute. We don’t need anyone to be Superman. We just need guys to do their job and hold on to the ball.”
There wasn’t enough of the latter Saturday against Virginia. DeVito threw an interception on the second play of the game, and Chase Brown, Pat Bryant and DeVito all lost a fumble.
“Obviously, it’s going to be a point of emphasis going forward to take care of the ball,” DeVito said. “When we’re in tight games like that, we don’t have a defense to bail us out all the time. It’s going to cost us.”
Bielema saw Illinois’ ball security issues coming. Mostly the fumbles. The Indiana defense made several plays from behind to knock the ball loose two weeks ago. Virginia clearly studied that game film, too, given the three fumbles the Cavaliers forced Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
“I’m glad they came alive and are real in a win,” Bielema said about the fumble issues. “Usually those moments are correctable moments after a loss. I know we’ll have their ears and their eyes and their attention. With a bye week, it’s great to go back to some fundamental ball security stuff.”
Turnovers are a clear-cut issue for the Illinois offense. The six fumbles the Illini have lost, albeit in three games, are tied for 129th in the country with Stanford and Temple. No other FBS team has that many.
Illinois (2-1) has more than a week to address the issue, with FCS team Chattanooga (2-0) visiting for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 22 at Memorial Stadium.
But it’s not just the turnovers holding the Illini back from reaching their full potential. Low balling it, Illinois cost itself 13 points in Saturday’s game between Bryant’s fumble and two missed field goals from Caleb Griffin.
Couple nine turnovers in the last two games with a red-zone conversion rate of 62.5 percent for the season, and the Illini have been their own worst enemies offensively. Illinois converted 2 of 4 red-zone opportunities Saturday against Virginia and are tied for 119th nationally along with Boise State, Hawaii and UAB in red-zone offense success.
“We left so many points on the board,” DeVito said after Saturday’s win. “There’s no reason we shouldn’t have had 50-plus on the board. … I honestly don’t think there’s anybody that can hang with us when we’re firing on all cylinders. We just have to be more consistent. It always comes down to one little thing here and one little thing there.”