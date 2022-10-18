CHAMPAIGN — The postgame celebration wasn’t a drawn-out affair Saturday afternoon by Bret Bielema’s Illinois football team at Memorial Stadium.
Sure, plenty of faces wore wide smiles, and Bret Bielema shared a quick word of thanks for the fans that showed up and stuck around until the clock hit all zeros.
But two weeks after Illini athletic director Josh Whitman passed out bear hugs like they were going out of style at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Illinois might have hit a place as a program the players talked about after that momentous road win.
Beating their Big Ten West rivals shouldn’t be considered all that big of a deal.
So a quick celebration after knocking off Minnesota 26-14 on Saturday afternoon was all that was necessary. The conversation shifted quickly to utilizing the coming bye week the best way possible and then starting to prepare for the Oct. 29 game at Nebraska.
“Did I think we’d be 6-1?” Bielema said after Saturday’s win. “I don’t think I ever put a number on it. I literally just worry about getting better. All I worry about now is my bye week and getting ready for Nebraska.”
That Saturday’s victory meant bowl eligibility for No. 24 Illinois (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) wasn’t a major talking point before or after the game against the Gophers (4-2, 1-2). It’s a mindset and process-driven approach that has ingrained itself in the program. And it’s why several of the Illini’s most veteran players were repeating a similar sentiment as their coach in the immediacy of another significant Big Ten win.
“We ignore what’s going on on the outside,” Illinois safety Sydney Brown said. “It’s cool to see the attention that we’re getting, but I think this team wants so much more than just being 6-1. There’s so much more in the future for us.”
Not that what Illinois has accomplished through seven games has escaped notice by the players that also saw the program at some of its lowest points. It’s not every year — or any year in the last decade, to be honest — that the Illini have passed the halfway point of the season still in contention to win the Big Ten West and reach the Big Ten championship game.
Numerous players on the current roster lived through what sixth-year offensive lineman Alex Palczewski called “brutal” seasons in 2017, 2018 and 2020. Illinois went a combined 8-24 in those three particular seasons.
“It’s better late than never,” Palczewski said. “It’s been awesome to see how far it’s come, but the job’s not over. There’s so much more ahead of us. There’s obviously a goal about two hours east of here where we want to play in Week 13.
“One thing I always love that Coach B. says is we didn’t come here to play in games. We came here to win them. … The main reason I came here back in 2017 was I’m a kid from Illinois. I wanted to be able to have pride in my state.”
Pride among Illini fans in Illinois and elsewhere is probably at levels not seen in recent memory. Saturday’s workmanlike and efficient win against Minnesota keeps those dreams of playing at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis on Dec. 3 for the Big Ten title game a distinct possibility.
Bielema might not have put a number on the wins his team could stack this season (currently five in a row), but he was certain the Illini could prove successful. The thought had roots in the end of the 2021 season because of how Ryan Walters’ defense improved and developed further once he saw what new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. could do with an offense led by returning running back Chase Brown and Syracuse transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito.
On Saturday, Brown rushed for 180 yards on 41 carries to top 1,000 yards for the season, and DeVito played the entire game after leaving early in the win against Iowa. All DeVito did was complete 25 of 32 passes for 252 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for a 5-yard score.
Plenty of boxes have been checked this season that went unchecked for decades by past Illinois teams. Like winning at Wisconsin for the first time in 20 years and beating the trio of Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota in the same season for the first time in nearly four decades.
The current run delivered bowl eligibility in mid-October and left five games still on the schedule to add even more memories.
“Being bowl eligible is sweet — we’re really blessed to be in this situation — but we have bigger goals than just being bowl eligible,” Chase Brown said. “We want to compete for a Big Ten championship and move up in the rankings. That’s what we’re trying to do here. … This is just the start. I’m so excited we’re playing at this level. We all expect to play at this level and continue to win games.”
And Illinois plans to do that by following the one-day-at-a-time approach that has filtered from the top of the program down.
“We’re trying to rewrite the history books,” Illini wide receiver Isaiah Williams said.