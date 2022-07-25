The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Wall of Fame on the outside of Irwin Practice Facility’s west wall on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
The high-traffic location of the just-completed Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame plaza should play well on game day.
A plaque bearing each IHSFCA Hall of Fame class — dating to the inaugural group of 1977 — is fastened to the west exterior wall of the Irwin Indoor Practice Facility on campus, just a stone’s throw away from both the Smith Center and Memorial Stadium.
“It’s a focal point, and the thing with the location is people can come at any time to see it,” said Pat Ryan, the Illini’s director of Illinois high school relations.
“Game day, obviously, this is a good funnel to the game, so it gets a lot of visibility. And it’s just neat to see guys recognized that have coached a long time.”
Also part of the plaza is a larger plaque bearing the semblance of former Illini football coach Ray Eliot, whose name is attached to an annual IHSFCA award.
“You start to realize the ramifications of not only the guys that are up there, but what it means to their families,” Ryan said Thursday.
“Older guys have stopped by with their whole family and had access to it. ... A good partnership with the University of Illinois, and we want that relationship.”