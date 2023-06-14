BLOOMINGTON — The IHSA Board of Directors announced postseason changes for soccer, wrestling and swimming and diving following the group's latest meeting on Monday.
The boys' and girls' soccer playoffs now will conclude with a single-week state schedule, beginning in the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
Class 1A boys' and girls' state semifinals, third-place matches and championships previously were contested within a Friday-Saturday lineup one week prior to the same matches in Class 2A and Class 3A. The new schedule will run as follows:
— Thursday: Class 1A semifinals at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
— Friday: Class 1A third-place match at 11 a.m.; Class 2A semifinals at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; Class 3A semifinals at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
— Saturday: Class 2A third-place match at 10 a.m.; Class 3A third-place match at 11:45 a.m.; Class 1A, 2A and 3A championships at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively.
All boys' state matches will occur at Hoffman Estates High School, and all girls' state matches will emanate from Naperville's North Central College. The Class 1A boys' state tournament previously has been played at East Peoria's EastSide Centre.
“We are excited about this change and believe it will create a high school soccer celebration in the state by putting all three classes on a singular state final stage," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a press release. "This is similar to the concept that occurred with the IHSA basketball state finals three years ago, which we feel like has been an overwhelming success.”
Girls' wrestling now will have a regional round for its individual postseason, beginning with the upcoming 2024 state series. The IHSA single-class girls' wrestling postseason, which began in 2022, previously only included four sectionals and the state tournament.
Each sectional now will contain two regionals, from which the top six finishers in each weight class will advance to the sectional round.
Additionally, team trophies now will be awarded to the top three programs in the IHSA girls' wrestling individual state tournament, based upon points scored by each school's athletes in the event.
This doesn't occur in IHSA boys' wrestling, as there are three-class dual-team state tournaments which operate separate from the three-class individual state tournaments.
In boys' and girls' swimming and diving, the top 16 finishers in each event at the single-class state tournaments now will receive a state medal, beginning with the 2023-24 competitions. This marks an increase from the top 12 finishers being recognized in previous years.
The IHSA board also confirmed a recommendation from the organization's sports medicine advisory committee.
It now will be required for all IHSA coaches to complete CPR/AED certification from a provider that aligns with American Red Cross and American Heart Association guidelines.
The IHSA's press release indicates that "at no time may a team practice, travel or compete without at least one adult present who has met this requirement."
"The events surrounding (Buffalo Bills safety) Damar Hamlin’s resuscitation after suffering cardiac arrest during an NFL game last season reinforced the importance of individuals being educated in life-saving measures like CPR," Anderson said in the press release. "We recognize there will be some commitment of time and resources from IHSA schools to help bring their coaching staffs into compliance with this new policy, but know it is well worth it if even one life can be saved as a result.”