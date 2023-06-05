John Newton, the converted slave trader who wrote “Amazing Grace,” served churches in Olney, England, and in London. One day a young man wrote for counsel regarding God’s call to the pastorate. Newton replied:
Dear Sir:
I was long distressed, as you are, about what was or was not a proper call to the ministry. It now seems to me an easy point to solve, but perhaps will not be so to you until the Lord shall make it clear to you in your own case. In brief, I think [a true call] principally includes three things:
1. A warm and earnest desire to be employed in this service. I apprehend [that] the man who is once moved by the Spirit of God to this work will prefer it, if attainable, to hoards of gold and silver, so that, though at time intimidated by the sense of its importance and difficulty compared with his
own great insufficiencies, yet he cannot give up on it.
2. Besides this desire, there must, in due season, appear some competent sufficient gifts, knowledge, and utterance. Surely, if the Lord sends a man to teach others, he will furnish him with the means.
3. That which finally evidences a proper call is a correspondent opening in providence by a gradual train of circumstances pointing out the means, the times, and the place of actually entering upon the work.
1 Corinthians 1:26-31 New American Standard Bible
26 For [a]consider your calling, brothers and sisters, that there were not many wise according to [b]the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble; 27 but God has chosen the foolish things of the world to shame the wise, and God has chosen the weak things of the world to shame the things which are strong, 28 and the [c]insignificant things of the world and the despised God has chosen, the things that are not, so that He may nullify the things that are, 29 so that no [d]human may boast before God. 30 But it is [e]due to Him that you are in Christ Jesus, who became to us wisdom from God, and righteousness and sanctification, and redemption, 31 so that, just as it is written: “LET THE ONE WHO BOASTS, BOAST IN THE LORD.”
Many young people are graduating and moving on to a new life. They have hopes and dreams. They have uncertainties, doubts, fears, etc. You may be one of these.
Life if full of uncertainty, doubts, fears and all kinds of stuff that makes us wonder what we should do next. It is part of this life and no one of any age is exempt.
Newton and many other Preacher/Pastors have wondered why Yahweh has called them into this ministry. That keeps them humble and dependent upon the
Lord for wisdom and direction as they work their way through this journey called life.
We sometimes forget that we as Christians all have a calling from God. It isn’t just the Preacher/Pastor who is called into ministry. Without supportive workers within the Church there is little opportunity to be a blessing to each other and our communities.
Yahweh calls all of us to ministry. He makes His call on most of us who really don’t feel qualified. He sees the heart of man and isn’t impressed with our outward appearance. Without the right heart we cannot be used of God. We must bow to His will in our lives to live the abundant life He offers us.
God worked a great work in Newton. I would encourage you look into his life and how God brought him to His way of thinking. He was amazed at the grace available from the Heavenly Father and thus the song he wrote.
Whatever you feel called to do with your life, know that God will direct your path and help you along the way if you are seeking Him and His will. That is key to anything worthwhile ever be accomplished. You must lean on Him and not your own understanding (Proverbs 3:5, 6).
What has God placed on your heart? What has He touched you with and He wants you to do? Will you listen to His call? Will you follow His lead? Will you lean upon Him or stumble along on your own? He will bless your journey if you will seek Him with all your heart.
