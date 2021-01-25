Dublin, IN- William Francis Bekkering Jr., 47, passed away peacefully January 15, 2021 at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana with his family at his side. A son of the late William F. and Barbara Sue (Bober) Bekkering Sr., William was born in Orland Park, Illinois on June 9, 1973. Formerly of Danville, Illinois, William has made his home in Dublin, Indiana since 2018.He had worked as a forklift operator for Schumacher Electric in Hoopeston, Illinois.In his leisure, William enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing and watching hockey and football.
Survivors include his 3 children, Caity (Frankie Smith) Bekkering, Andrew Bekkering and Ara Bekkering; fianc’ee Gina Lee; step-daughter, Kaytlin (Gabe) Payne; 3 siblings, Dawn (Dan) Wenc, Troy and James (Allie) Bekkering; 1 nephew, Tristin Hilton-Carlson.
No services are planned at this time. Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com