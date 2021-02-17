Hoopeston Area High School senior Ali Watson recently reached a major milestone in her high school basketball career.
Watson scored her 1,000th career point during a game against Westville Feb. 8.
Asked how it felt to score her 1,000th point, Watson said she felt it was a major accomplishment as well as a relief.
“After scoring my 1,000th point, I felt relieved and accomplished,” Watson said. “I tried to play my game without worrying about how many points I needed during the game.”
Watson, who has been playing since she was in sixth grade, credited her team and supporters for helping her reach this milestone.
“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, coaches and even my support system,” she said.
Watson said she feels happy to be able to reach this milestone before graduating.
“I just feel happy that I can say before leaving Hoopeston Area High School: ‘I joined the 1,000 point club!” she said. “Scoring 1,000 points has been a goal of mine since basketball freshman year.”
Watson’s achievement comes a few months after she signed a commitment letter to continue her basketball career in college. Watson committed to play basketball at Lake Land College in December.