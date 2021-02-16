The Barbara Standish Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution announces the student selected as the Hoopeston Area High School DAR Good Citizen for year 2021 is Ryleigh Alexis Wardall.
Ryleigh has been very active in her school activities such as cheerleading as part of the varsity football and basketball cheer squads, member of the volleyball team and participating in the marching band. Her areas of special interest include psychology and sociology included in her study of these subjects as she was enrolled in college courses during her junior year. Helping others succeed is a passion with her as she tutors a 6th grade girl in her extra time. Besides being recognized as having a great work ethic and a positive attitude she is deeply involved in the local catholic church and participates in Catholic Heart Work Camp that gives them projects, community, place to stay, and people to help through the stay. She has worked in Philadelphia, North Carolina, New Orleans and hopefully Virginia this year.
She was a lifeguard at the local swimming pool but COVID cancelled many activities and she could not continue her work because of the pool’s closure but now enjoys her parttime work at the local IGA. Her hobbies include playing sports, spending time with family and friends, crafting and going to the gym.
She plans to attend DACC and then a four year college to get her degree in psychology. Her dream is to become a school psychologist.
Ryleigh lives with her grandparents Bill and Ema Nicholls in Hoopeston.
The chapter hopes the school will once again have their Honors Day so Ryleigh may be recognized of this award. This award is sponsored by the local chapter, Illinois Organization and the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.