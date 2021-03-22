Hoopeston, Ill. — Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center in partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Vermilion County Public Health Department are offering COVID-19 vaccines at Village Mall in Danville.
Same day and limited walk-in appointments are now available until all available dosages are administered. Vaccine is available for those who live or work in Vermilion County who are currently eligible to receive vaccine.
“Walk-in appointments are available, but you may be assigned a time slot later in the day based on capacity. Those people would be asked to return 5 minutes before their time slot to accommodate social distancing,” Kimberly Franklin, MSN, patient care manager, said.
Walk-in appointments are available Tuesday, March 23 – Sunday, March 27 from 8 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 4 p.m.
Vermilion County vaccine clinics are held at Village Mall, 2917 N Vermilion St., Danville, IL (inside the former Hallmark storefront). Please enter through the main mall entrance near Joann Fabrics.
To pre-register:
• Schedule online through MyCarle.com for the fastest service.
• Call (217) 902-6100. Due to high call volume, you may experience an extended wait time so we appreciate your patience.
• Sign up for text or phone notification when new appointments become available at carle.org.
Patients will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination. Please limit the number of individuals in your party that are not receiving the vaccine and wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection.
There is no cost to individuals to get a COVID vaccine. You may be asked to bring your insurance card if you have one, but you will not be turned away if you do not have insurance.
Vermilion County is now vaccinating:
• Residents 18-64 with underlying health conditions or disabilities
• Residents 65 or older in-person
And those who live or work in Vermilion County in these categories:
• Healthcare workers outlined in Phase 1a as those in hospital and non-hospital settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials as well as those who care for a disabled family member.
• Essential workers defined as:
◦ Staff at licensed day care workers State of Illinois approved early childhood and licensed day cares and K-12 (public, private and parochial) schools.
◦ Grocery store: Baggers, Cashiers, Stockers, Pick-Up, Customer Service.
◦ Food and Agriculture: Processing, Plants, Veterinary Health, Livestock Services, Animal Care.
◦ Shelter/Adult Day Care
◦ Postal Service.
◦ Manufacturing: Industrial production of goods for distribution to retail, wholesale or other manufacturers.
◦ Public Transit: Flight Crew, Bus Drivers, Train Conductors, Taxi Drivers, Para-Transit Drivers, In-Person Support, Ride Sharing Services.
Visit Carle.org for more information about vaccine eligibility.