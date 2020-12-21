Kennekuk County Park, Forest Glen Preserve, and Lake Vermilion County Park offer a variety of facilities to the public, which may be reserved for family or class reunions, graduation parties, church and company picnics, group retreats, meetings, or any social gathering. The first day to make your reservation will be Monday, January 4, 2021. Due to COVID19 we encourage calling us to make your shelter reservations. The Visitor’s Center’s at Kennekuk and Forest Glen have walk up windows to serve you. If you choose to make your reservation in person you will be waiting outside.
To book these facilities for the 2021 calendar year, phone calls will be taken at Kennekuk Park (for rentals at Kennekuk and Lake Vermilion) at 217-442-1691, or Forest Glen (for rentals at Forest Glen) at 217-662-2142 beginning at 8 a.m. Reservations will also be taken in person beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Kennekuk Visitor’s Center, and the Forest Glen LJK Visitor Center.
Regular office hours are Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Park offices will be closed for the holidays December 21 – January 3.
Kennekuk Park offers 3 enclosed buildings, 4 open air shelters, a Chapel, and Gazebo. Forest Glen has 3 enclosed buildings and 2 shelters and Lake Vermilion has 1 shelter. Information on these buildings and shelters may be viewed online http://www.vccd.org/