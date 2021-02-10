Seed catalogs have been arriving for weeks and for gardeners this means it’s time to start planning next summer’s garden. A great way to learn new garden trends, and get inspiration is to attend a garden workshop. The Vermilion County Master Gardeners have been holding a spring garden workshop for over 20 years. This popular event will look a little different in 2021 when it goes virtual, but attendees can still rely on outstanding speakers, a silent auction, and garden day bags with items picked up at the Extension Office in Danville. Garden Day is a great way to shake off the winter blues and get tips for next season’s garden. Mark your calendars
For Saturday, March 13, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event is free however the Vermilion County Master Gardener program will be accepting donations by check or credit card.
The traditional Garden Day tote bag will be also be available for a small fee. It will be filled with a special coupon from Danville Gardens, handouts for all 5 speaker programs including plant lists, a pair of garden gloves and assorted treats. The bags will be available with contactless curbside pick-up at the Vermilion County Extension Office in Danville IL the week of the event. A limited number of bags will be available.
Speakers and topics of this year’s event will include University of IL Horticulture Educator, Chris Enroth ‘How to Not Kill Your Tree’, Master Gardener and radio personality, John Bodensteiner, ‘Creating a Garden for Hummingbirds’ U of I educator, Eliana Brown ‘Sustainable Water Practices in the Garden’, U of I Extension educator, Erin Harper, ‘Seed Starting and Vegetable Garden Design’ and Master Gardener, Pat Sollars, ‘Fill Your Garden with Four Seasons of Color’.
For more information, call the U of I Extension office in Vermilion County at 3164 N. Vermilion, Danville, 217.442.8615. You will find more details and registration here https://go.illinois.edu/VirtualGardenDay2021
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.