The Vermilion County Fair is just around the corner and will run from June 21-27 at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds outside Danville.

A full schedule of event is listed below:

Monday June 21st

4-H General Project Judging

Tuesday June 22nd

4-6p Open and Junior show entries accepted in Agriculture, Culinary, Education and Natural History, Fine Arts, Hobbies, and Textiles.

Wednesday June 23rd

9a 4-H Tractor and Lawn Tractor driving contest

9a 4-H Horse Show

6p Little Miss/Young Miss

7p Jr. Miss and Queen Pageant

Thursday June 24th

8-10a Jr. Open Swine Weigh-In

9a 4-H Rabbit Show

1p 4-H Goat Show

4p 4-H Sheep Show

4-6p Open and Jr. Floriculture entries accepted

6p 4-H Swine Show

6p Horse Open Fun Show

6p Truck & Tractor Pull

Friday June 25th

8:30a 4-H Poultry show

10a 4-H Beef Show

12n Open Poultry Check-in

1p Open Poultry Show

4p Celebrity Showmanship

5p Steinbaugh Master Showmanship Contest 6p Friends of 4-H Livestock Auction

7p American Pie

Saturday June 26th

7-9 Open Beef Weigh-In 9a 4-H Dog Obedience Show

10a Open Beef Show

10:30 -11:30a Baby Contest Registration 11a 4-H Cat Care Show

12n Baby Contest

12n 4-H Small Pet Care Show

1p 4-H Games

5p Open Gilt & Barrow Show

6p Nuthin’ Fancy

7p Stadium Motocross

8:30p 90 Proof

Sunday June 27th

1-3p Open Show Projects released

5p Demo Derby

Carnival Hours:

Wednesday 6-10pm

Thursday 6-10pm

Friday 5-11pm

Saturday 12-11pm

Sunday 12-?

Grandstand:

Little, Young, Jr. Miss, and Queen Pageant

6pm Wednesday, June 23rd

$5 Adults

$2 10 and under

Truck and Tractor Pull

6pm Thursday, June 24th

Pits open at 3pm

$15 Pit Pass

Grandstand

$7 Adults

$3 10 and under

Stadium Motocross

7pm Saturday June 26th

Pits

$15 Adults

$10 Children 10 & Under

Grandstand

$9 Adults

$4 10 and under

Demo Derby

5pm Sunday June 27th

Pits open at 1pm

$20 Pit Pass

Grandstand

$7 Adults

$5 10 and under

