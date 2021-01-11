The Vermilion County Conservation District would like to invite the general public to view its first StoryWalk® highlighting the children’s literature book by Lindsay Barrett George,
“In The Snow: Who’s Been Here?” on the Beech Grove Trail, Forest Glen Preserve. As you hike the Beech Grove Trail, you can stop and read a page of the book before moving down the trail to the next page. This book follows two children walking through the woods as they find evidence left behind from animals along the way. Can you figure out “who’s been here?” before the answer is revealed on the next page? Bundle up and have some fun hiking, plus reading and learning, on Beech Grove Trail with “In The Snow: Who’s Been Here?” This StoryWalk® will be up for several weeks beginning January 8, depending on how long the boards can withstand the outdoor winter elements.
The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg Hubbard Library.
For questions or more information, please contact Jennifer Krainock, at jkrainock@vccd.org, or 217-662-2142.