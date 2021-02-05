The Vermilion County War Museum will be open in February with shortened hours:
Open both Friday and Saturday from Noon to 4 pm. Face masks are required along with social distancing. Groups will be limited to 8.
In March, they hope to return to the normal hours of: Tuesday thru Friday from Noon to 4pm, and Saturday 10 to 4pm.
Take a hike with Susan Biggs Warner to learn the syrup process from Sugar Maple Sap to Pure Maple Syrup. Forest Glen Preserve, located east of Westville, IL, has been making pure maple syrup since the early 1980s. The hike will also include a tour of the Sugar Bush where maple sap is boiled down this time of year. Meet at Forest Glen Preserve’s Gannett Center parking lot by 1 p.m., Sunday, March 7. Pre-registration is necessary. This event is open to all ages, but children under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is mandatory and is limited to 20 people. Properly worn face masks will be required. Registration can be found at tinyurl.com/1rl0tyx7 or by calling Forest Glen at 217-662-2142, Monday - Friday, 8:00 am - 4:30 pm. The fee is $5/person payable at the time of registration. Refunds will only be given if the VCCD cancels the event.