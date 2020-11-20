Vader L. Clements
Vader L. Clements, 95, of Springfield, passed away at 12:40 a.m. Nov. 18, 2020 at Washington Senior Living in Washington.
He was born April 15, 1925 in Springfield, IL, the son of John and Barbara (Adair) Clements. He married LeMoyn M. Foxworthy on Oct. 8, 1946 at the First Presbyterian Church of Hoopeston. She preceded him in death on June 15, 1996.
A graveside service was conducted Nov. 23 at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston with Rev. Wade Meranda officiating.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.