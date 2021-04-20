Danville, Ill.— Vaccines will no longer be administered at the Village Mall location on Vermilion Street in Danville after April 23. Individuals scheduled to receive a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at that location should do so through April 23.
Carle worked in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health to provide vaccines at the temporary location.
Starting April 26, Carle will offer first-dose vaccines to anyone 18 and older by appointment only at:
Carle Danville on Fairchild, 311 W. Fairchild St., Danville, IL
Carle will continue to offer vaccines to anyone 16 and older by appointment only at: Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center, 701 E. Orange St., Hoopeston.
To make an appointment: Schedule online through MyCarle.com for the fastest service. Call (217) 902-6100. Due to high call volume, you may experience an extended wait time. Sign up for text or phone notification when new appointments become available at carle.org.
Patients arriving at appointments will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination. Please limit the number of individuals in your party who are not receiving the vaccine and wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection.
There is no cost to individuals to get a COVID vaccine. You may be asked to bring your insurance card if you have one, but you will not be turned away if you do not have insurance.
Visit Carle.org for more information about vaccine eligibility.