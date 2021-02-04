Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center, in partnership with Vermilion County Health Department, is currently vaccinating residents 65 and older for protection against COVID-19 by appointment only at the following locations:
Village Mall, 2917 N Vermilion St., Danville, IL (inside the former Hallmark location)
Please enter through the main mall entrance near Joann Fabric and Crafts.
Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center, 701 E. Orange St., Hoopeston, IL
Please enter through the northwest doors.
Check MyCarle to schedule appointments or you may call (217) 902-6100 to schedule.
###