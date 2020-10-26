Getting back to business
Since the spring we have seen many Illinois businesses reopen, entirely or partially, from the shutdown, but many are still struggling. Sadly some have not been able to bounce back at all. For those that have re-opened, the Illinois Department of Labor is offering a free consultation service called Back to Business Illinois which connects small business owners with consultants to help guide them through the safe re-opening process.
The service is a free, one-hour teleconference program which will help employers to “address workplace safety and health issues related to the coronavirus and create a plan to ensure a safe, healthy and productive environment for employees and visitors.”
Making telehealth permanent
Early in the pandemic many doctors’ offices and other medical facilities limited the numbers and types of visits they would allow. To pick up the slack many of these institutions adopted or expanded telehealth services. Telehealth services allow a patient to consult with their physician’s office over the phone, describing their symptoms and obtaining medical advice without having to make an in-person visit to the office.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimated that back in April almost half of those Illinoisans who needed medical care used telehealth. Even when doctors’ offices reopened for most patients over the summer, the number of persons using telehealth remained higher than before the pandemic. Illinois enacted legislation in the spring which would temporarily expand telehealth and now some are calling for that change to be made permanent. I expect this to be one of the issues we tackle in the fall session when it convenes next month.
County clerk to answer election questions
This year has seen a number of changes to the way elections will be conducted in Illinois. Join me this afternoon (Friday) at 5 p.m. for a Facebook Live conversation with Livingston County Clerk Kristy Masching.
We will talk about the changes to Illinois’ election procedures, including mail-in ballots and the kinds of safety precautions you will see at polling places and early voting locations to prevent the spread of the virus. She will also have information about who to contact with questions between now and November 3.
More information about voting in your community
Ford County Clerk: (217) 379-9400
Iroquois County Clerk: (815) 432-6960
Livingston County Clerk: (815) 844-2006
Vermilion County Clerk: (217) 554-1900
Woodford County Clerk: (309) 467-2822
Illinois State Board of Elections: (217) 782-4141, elections.il.gov
How much do we owe?
As of the time of this writing, the State of Illinois owes $8,249,421,320 in unpaid bills to state vendors. One year ago, the backlog stood at $6.6 billion. This figure represents the amount of bills submitted to the office of the Comptroller and still awaiting payment. It does not include debts that can only be estimated, such as our unfunded pension liability which is subject to a wide range of factors and has been estimated to be more than $137 billion.