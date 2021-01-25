Tina Marie Dove, 56, of Wellington, passed away at 1:57 p.m. at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born June 17, 1964 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Oscar and Anita (Johnson) Bond.
Tina married James Dove on September 26, 1986. He survives her.
Tina Dove is also survived by her mother, Anita Bond; son, Robert Dove and his significant other Alison Torres of Avon, IN; daughters, Laura and Dani Lane of Hoopeston, IL, and Jill and Brandon Hudson of Danville, IL ; brother, Wayne and Joyce Bond of Lockport, IL; sister, Donna Bond of Mokena, IL; grandchildren, Emmett, Tucker, Knox, Hayden, Adaline, Grant, Jed, and one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her father, Oscar; and her brother, Robert Bond. Tina was a stay-at-home mom. She was a great mom, wife, and grandma. Her grandchildren brought her so much joy. She was a genuine person who always had a smile on her face and was always thinking about others. Tina was a huge White Sox fan. She enjoyed playing softball and loved drinking coffee every morning. She is arguably the best sandwich maker.
Memorials in Tina Dove’s name can be made to the family.
Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.