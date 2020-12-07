Thomas ‘Tom’ Keith
Thomas “Tom” Keith, 84, of Wellington, IL, passed away at 1:50 P.M. Friday Nov. 27, 2020 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.
He was born October 3, 1936, in Hoopeston, the son of Clyde and Vera (Vigus) Keith. He married Penelope Pearl Bell on Sept. 28, 1957, in Sheldon, Ind. She preceded him in death.
Per his wishes, he was cremated. A visitation took place Dec. 7 at Anderson Funeral Home 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston. No burial will be held. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.