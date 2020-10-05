The Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy is partnering with Vermilion County Title for their third annual domestic violence awareness month supply drive to benefit Crosspoint at the Y Domestic Violence and Transitional Shelter.
The month of October is Domestic Violence awareness month and in order to bring awareness we have created a supply drive three years ago.
Donations can be dropped off at Vermilion County Title, Vermilion County Administration Building and Crosspoint at the Y.
Donations of cleaning products, towels, diapers, personal care products, and other various are needed to support those in need who reside at the Crosspoint at the Y Domestic Violence and Transitional Shelter.
“I would like to thank Ryan and Pat O’Shaughnessy of Vermilion County Title as well as Crosspoint Executive Director Chad Hays for participating in the supply drive as we support survivors, and spread the message that violence has no place in healthy relationships,” Lacy said in a news release