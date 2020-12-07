Thelma D. Mason
Thelma D. Mason, 87, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 11:03 P.M. Thursday Nov. 26, 2020 at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
She was born Sept. 4, 1933, in Hoopeston, the daughter of Harold and Pearl (Trent) Roe. She married Charles E. Strink on Sept. 15, 1951 in Chicago. He preceded her in death. She later married Louis Mason on June 1, 1979 in Hoopeston and he preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, David Strink; and two brothers, Richard and Kenneth.
She is survived by one daughter, Debra (Barry) Miller of St. Charles, MO; three sons, Mark (Debbie) Miles of Indiana, Mike Strink of Rantoul, IL, and James Strink of Rantoul, IL; 7 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In her earlier years, Thelma worked at Howard Industries in Milford. She enjoyed knitting, doing genealogy, and loved animals especially cats and dogs.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated, and a private burial will be held.
Memorials in Thelma’s memory may be made to Hospice Hearts Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 17605 Urbana, IL 61803.
Please visit www.anderson-funeral-home.com to view Thelma’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.