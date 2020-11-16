Tamera Sue “Tami” Crawford, 58, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 11:58 P.M. Sunday Nov. 8, 2020 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
She was born Dec. 13, 1961, in Danville, IL, the daughter of Jack and Ruth (Ingram) Neathery. She married Marvin Crawford on Dec. 23, 1989 at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hoopeston. He preceded her in death in 2008.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Nov. 17 at the First Christian Church 502 E. Main St. Hoopeston. A private memorial service will be held with burial at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston. We kindly ask that face coverings be worn, and social distancing is maintained by those who attend the visitation and/or service.
