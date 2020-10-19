Several school officials discussed the temporary move back to full remote-learning due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in the district during last week’s Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting.
Superintendent Robert Richardson described how quickly the number of cases in the area rose and how the school had to respond in a timely fashion.
“Boy, this thing came on fast,” he said. “All last week was kind of just a blur, especially Wednesday through Friday.”
The district went fully-remote started Oct. 12 and officials expect to be back to in-person learning on Oct. 26.
Richardson said the decision was made to shutdown in-person learning after the administration consulted with the Vermilion County Health Department.
He said the district was fortunate to be able to retain in-person learning before needing to have a shut down.
“Looking at the grand scheme of things, we had a good run for eight weeks,” he said. “When we started, if you would have told me that we would have been in that position, I don’t know if I would have believed you.”
Richardson hopes the two-week break from in-person learning will enable the district to go for another eight or nine week unbroken weeks and get through the remainder of the semester.
“I’m hoping that we take two weeks off, get people away from each other and we come back and we have another eight or nine week run and that puts us through December and the end of the first semester,” he said.
Richardson said the district is using this time to sanitize classrooms and buildings.
“We’re hoping we can have a good run when we get back,” he said.
In another pandemic-related discussion, Hoopeston Area High School Principal John Klaber announced that the school would present it’s annual Veterans Day celebration Nov. 11.
However, instead of its usual form, which is live and open to the public, Klaber said this year’s ceremony will be pre-recorded and broadcast at 9 a.m. Nov. 11 on Channel 16.
The high school has hosted the Veterans Day ceremony for many years and Klaber felt it was important to keep up the tradition in light of all the other events that have been cancelled due to the pandemic.
In other business:
- The board approved the drug abuse prevention program, D.A.R.E., for the 2020-21 school year at a cost not to exceed $2,980.
- The board approved a requisition to ROE Schoolworks for $13,165 for onsite coaching for students and teachers. Funds provided through the Title I grant.
- The board also approved a separate requisition to ROE Schoolworks for $37,483 for instructional coaching, team facilitation and administrator mentoring. Funds provided through the Title I grant.
- The board approved a requisition to Amazon.com for $24,133.75 for interactive boards and hardware to install devices. Funds provided through the Title I grant.
- The board approved the recommendation executive session minutes of January 11, 2020, January 23, 2020, February 20, 2020, March 12, 2020, March 16, 2020, May 21, 2020, and June 18, 2020 remain closed due to confidentiality per 5 ILCS 120.2.06 (d)
- The board approve the destruction of executive session minutes December 18, 2018, January 7, 2019, January 17, 2019, February 21, 2019, February 27, 2019, March 17, 2019, March 21, 2019 and March 26, 2019 per 5 ILCS 120/2.06©.
- The board approved the continuation of membership in the Illinois Educators Risk Management Program (IERMP) for health insurance benefits.
- The board approved the suspension of facility usage by outside organizations through the end of the pandemic.
- The board discussed possible dates for a board of education retreat to be conducted on school grounds.
The board approved the following personnel actions:
- Action to accept the transfer of Richard Harbacek from 6th Grade Boys Basketball Coach to 8th Grade Boys Basketball Coach effective October 15, 2020.
- Action to employ Kevin Root as Assistant Boys Basketball Coach at Hoopeston Area High School effective October 15, 2020.
- Action to employ Alisa Young as Cheer Coach at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of October 15, 2020.
- Action to employ Luke Lawson as 7th/8th Grade Scholastic Bowl Coach at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of October 15, 2020.
- Action to accept the resignation of Chelsea Hufford as Cheer Coach at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of September 16, 2020.
- Action to approve Donna Hiltz as special education teacher HAMS pending successful completion of program and proper certification of license effective October 16, 2020.
- Action to approve the following volunteers, pending a background check:
- Nathan Allison — Soccer
- Adam Nelson — Soccer
- Dale Ashby — Wrestling
- Felipe Martinez — Wrestling
- Jane Powell — Competitive Cheer
- Ashley Powell — Competitive Cheer
- Regan Shore — Competitive Cheer
- Chanelle Davis -9th Grade Volleyball
- Andrew Atchie — HS Softball
- Rylee Martin — HS Softball
- Chris Small — HS Baseball
- Brady Gaddis — HS Baseball
- Bryce Leigh — HS Baseball
- Carlos Ramos — Football