DANVILLE, IL - Downtown Danville, Inc. is hosting Summer Sounds beginning this Friday from 5-9 p.m ., with the band The Royal Hounds Home (theroyalhounds.com) from Nashville performing.
The free concert series is supported by several local businesses, including Title Sponsor Classic Homes Realty and several season sponsors, Toyota Danville, Vermilion River Beer Company, Portal Entertainment Group and Chittick Eye Care. There are also several nightly sponsors who make all of this possible.
Summer Sounds is coming back in a big way this year. Four weeks have been added to the normal schedule for a total of 14 free Friday night concerts that begin Memorial Day weekend and last through Labor Day weekend. The lineup of bands includes local groups and those coming from out of state.
On Friday, June 4, Downtown Danville will also be hosting its first Family Fun Night of the season. It will be an Arts and Food Truck event. There will be a variety of activities for kids and whole families to enjoy, including T-shirt painting/printing, rock painting, sidewalk chalk art contest, and a themed scavenger hunt. Several local businesses are participating and supporting this activity, including several new businesses that have opened since 2020...Adventure Arcade Escape Room, Art Studio 7 Gallery, Lainey's Ice Cream and Lima Bean Glassworks. The local Danville Public Library and Enlightening Fashions are also involved. Several downtown merchants, Glory Daze Antiques and Sweet Repeats will also stay open later.
An additional Family Fun Night is planned for July 2. They will celebrate all the 2020 holidays that were missed. Expect visits from Santa, the Easter Bunny and more. Local businesses will celebrate a holiday, decorate and offer specials accordingly.
DDI also plans to host a 50/50 drawing that will last and build momentum and grow in value through the entire Summer Sounds season. Tickets will go on sale this Friday and a winner will be drawn at the end of the season. Proceeds will go toward a project that will light up and better connect downtown. The plan is to add an interactive lighting display, WIFI and exterior cameras down Vermilion Street.
Downtown Danville, Inc. is a Non-Profit organization lead by local property and businesses owners with the goal of helping grow downtown Danville.