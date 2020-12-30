The students at St. Paul’s Lutheran School of Woodworth have been having the heart to serve.
This year their theme is "Sent to Serve." The students have collected items for 10 bookbags to give to the Iroquois County Sherriff's Department to assist children that might be facing a difficult time during a parent altercation.
These book bags have homemade fleece tie blankets, toothbrushes and toothpaste, washcloth and soap, a craft, and books to color or read.
The students realize that sometimes life can be difficult and if their items collected make life a little easier then maybe a positive can come out of a tough situation.