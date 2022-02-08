The Watseka High School Lady Warriors basketball team defeated the Hoopeston Area Lady Cornjerkers Saturday in Hoopeston.
Watseka took an early lead in the first quarter and went into the second half with a 21-16 lead.
Both teams had a low-scoring third quarter with Hoopeston Area only putting up two points in the quarter and Watseka only scoring four points.
Watseka put the game away in the fourth quarter with eight points while holding Hoopeston Area to only five points in the quarter.
Watseka defeated Hoopeston Area 33-23.
Sydney McTaggart led Watseka in scoring with 11 points with Alice Hoy and Haven Meyer following close behind with nine and eight points respectively. Emily Miller had three points and Claire Curry and Elena Newell each had one point during the game.
Tori Birge led Hoopeston Area in scoring with nine points and nine rebounds. Claire Dixon had six points. Klaire Pilcher had five points. Bre Crose had two points and Lacie Breymeyer had one point.