In softball
Blue Devils softball comes up short
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Villa Grove softball team finished its Tennessee trip with a 1-4 record, losing to Andrean (Ind.) and Silver Creek (Ind.) on Saturday after posting a 1-2 mark on Friday.
The Blue Devils (3-6) fell to Andrean 9-8 after the opponent scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Maci Clodfelder homered, doubled and drove in two runs for Villa Grove, which also saw Chloe Reardon notch three hits and the likes of Alison Pangburn, Logan Lillard, Kaylee Arbuckle and Alexandria Brown drive in one run apiece.
Villa Grove then lost 12-4 to Silver Creek despite a home run and three RBI from Kayln Cordes, two hits from Clodfelder and one RBI from Pangburn.
- Salt Fork 14, Tri-County 4. The Storm (2-0) used a 10-run third inning to overwhelm the Titans (0-3) in a five-inning, nonconference game that was played at Westville’s turf field. Kendyl Hurt provided meaningful contributions both at the plate (3 for 4, two RBI, two runs scored) and in the circle (10 strikeouts in five innings) for Salt Fork, which gained three RBI from Rozlynn Maring and a two-RBI, three-walk effort from Kailey Frischkorn. Hadley Pierce (four walks, three runs) and Macie Russell (two hits, one RBI, two runs) also chipped in for the victors. Tri-County garnered single RBI from Kelsey Luth, Megan Houlihan and Maddie Lindsey, while Molly Pollock knocked two hits and also scored a run.
- Armstrong-Potomac 7, St. Thomas More 6. The host Trojans remained unbeaten with an impressive comeback to post a nonconference win. Trailing 6-4 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, a two-run home run by Cami Saltsgaver tied the game at 6 for A-P before Kelsey Blackford drove home the game-winning run. Saltsgaver and Denley Heller each went 2 for 4 with two RBI to lead A-P (4-0). Grace Hardin went 1 for 4 with two RBI to spark the Sabers (0-2).
- Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 18, Rantoul 6. A 10-run second inning gave the host Blue Devils (2-2) all they needed to beat the Eagles (1-2) in a four-inning nonconference game. Draycee Nelson hit a grand slam and finished with five RBI. Reaghan Dickison and Ava Acton each contributed two RBI for BHRA. Mayzee Myers scored three runs for the Blue Devils, while Ella Myers and Mikayla Cox each tallied two runs.
- Unity 18, Oakwood 0. The host Rockets (5-2) hit three home runs and ended a nonconference game with the Comets (0-6) after four innings. Hailey Flesch’s home run was part of a stat line that included four RBI and two runs scored. Ruby Tarr’s home run came with three RBI and three runs scored. And Reece Sarver’s home run was part of a three-RBI, two-run day for her. Unity’s Taylor Henry chipped in two RBI, three hits and two runs on top of allowing just one hit and striking out five in three innings pitched. Oakwood’s lone hit came from Savannah Nevitt.
- Villa Grove 11, Salt Fork 0. Alexandria Brown put together a dominant performance in the circle for the host Blue Devils (4-6), who blitzed the Storm (2-1) in a five-inning, nonconference win. Brown tossed a complete-game one-hitter with two walks and 11 strikeouts, and she received plenty of offensive backing. Alison Pangburn’s three hits, two RBI and two runs from the leadoff spot led Villa Grove in that regard, with Logan Lillard, Maci Clodfelder and Emma Bratten-Noice each logging two hits and one RBI. Salt Fork’s lone hit came from Kendyl Hurt.
In baseball
- Danville 13, Rantoul 6. The host Vikings (1-2) recorded their first victory of the young season by more than doubling up the Eagles (1-2) in a nonconference game. Payton Young went 3 for 3 with three RBI to pace Danville, while teammates Dylan Brown (2 for 4, four RBI) and Tyler Finley (2 for 2, RBI) also contributed. Ross Gawenda went 2 for 4 with an RBI to spark Rantoul.
- Oakwood 7, Centennial 6. The visiting Comets (3-2) denied the Chargers (0-3) their first win by scoring four runs in the seventh inning to post a nonconference victory. Matthew Miller provided two hits and three RBI to key Oakwood, which also gained two hits and one RBI from Dalton Hobick, along with one hit and one RBI from Travis Tiernan and two hits from Brody Taflinger. Kameron Ross and TJ Easter each drove in two runs for Centennial.
- St. Joseph-Ogden 13, Salt Fork 2. Adam Price did a bit of everything for the host Spartans (5-1) as they stymied the Storm in non-league action. Price threw four innings of one-hit ball on the mound, allowing no earned runs and striking out eight. At the plate, he drove in three runs and scored twice. Hayden Brazelton added two hits, three RBI and two runs scored and Andrew Beyers drove in two runs. Deegan Albert and Blake Norton each had a hit for Salt Fork (1-3).
- Unity 8, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. The host Rockets (6-2) completely shut down the Blue Devils (2-4) in a nonconference game, with their pitching fronted by Tyler Hensch’s four innings of one-hit ball that included six strikeouts. Hensch helped his own cause with a double and two RBI for Unity, which snagged two hits and one RBI from Blake Kimball and two more hits from Damian Knoll. Tuff Elson fanned three opponents in 22/3 innings pitched for BHRA.