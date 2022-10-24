La Salette freshman Marco Cruz won Saturday’s 1A Chrisman Regional boys’ race, logging a time of 16:36.55.

Cruz’s effort helped the Lions earn the team championship for the first IHSA trophy in school history. Sophomore John Brauner (fifth, 17:16.52), freshman Andrew Gross (eighth, 17:37.17) and sophomore Daniel Sullivan (ninth, 17:38.60) also chipped in for the Lions.

Tags

Trending Food Videos