La Salette freshman Marco Cruz won Saturday’s 1A Chrisman Regional boys’ race, logging a time of 16:36.55.
Cruz’s effort helped the Lions earn the team championship for the first IHSA trophy in school history. Sophomore John Brauner (fifth, 17:16.52), freshman Andrew Gross (eighth, 17:37.17) and sophomore Daniel Sullivan (ninth, 17:38.60) also chipped in for the Lions.
St. Joseph-Ogden, Uni High, Heritage, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Oakwood/Salt Fork also advanced to next Saturday’s 1A SJ-O Sectional. PBL senior Aiden Kerr (second, 17:01.48) and SJ-O sophomore Jack Fisher (fourth, 17:12.11) both shined.
In the girls’ race, Uni High senior Kate Ahmari posted a third-place time of 18:59.97.
The Illineks, St. Thomas More, SJ-O, PBL and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin all qualified for the sectional. PBL junior Trixie Johnson (fourth, 19:12.60) and Judah Christian junior Aleigha Garrison (fifth, 19:31.31) also thrived.
Iroquois West senior Bryson Grant dominated Saturday’s 1A Bishop McNamara Regional boys’ race at Kankakee Community College, with his time of 15:54 winning by more than a minute.
The Raiders also advanced as a team to next Saturday’s 1A Elgin Harvest Christian Sectional, as did Watseka sophomore Drew McTaggart (fifth, 17:20).
The IW girls’ team moved on from this regional, too, led by senior Samantha Hartke’s 11th-place time of 20:55.
Hawks push ahead. Prairie Central’s boys advanced from Saturday’s 1A Eureka Regional at Lower Lake Park, qualifying for this next Saturday’s 1A Elmwood Sectional.
Junior Alexavier Kaufman led the Hawks with a 16th-place time of 16:29.13.