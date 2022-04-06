Hoopeston Area’s Ryker Small pitched a no-hitter during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
Hoopeston Area shut out Cissna Park 12-0 with Small pitching five hitless innings for the Cornjerkers.
Small only had one walk and racked up nine strikeouts on the pitching mound.
At the plate, Small had two hits and three RBI.
Hoopeston Area’s Nick Hofer had two hits and three stolen bases. Ethan Steiner had two hits and two RBI. Keygan Field had two hits and one RBI. Wyatt Eisenmann had two hits and one RBI.
Hoopeston Area was back in action Monday when they hosted Westville.
The Cornjerkers were shut-out 12-0 as Westville held them to only one hit during the game.
Derek Drayer put up Hoopeston Area's only hit.
Keegan Field took the loss for Hoopeston Area on the pitching mound. Field pitched one inning with two strikeouts while allowing two hits, four walks and one earned run. Ethan Steiner pitched one inning with one strikeout, one walk and three hits allowed. Drayer pitched one inning with three strikeouts, one walk and one hit allowed.
Hoopeston Area will be back in action Thursday when they will travel to Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 4:30 p.m. They will travel to Georgetown-Ridge Farm for a 4:30 p.m. Friday. They will host Salt Fork at 4:30 p.m. Monday and travel to Prairie Central at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Hoopeston Area High School Lady Cornjerkers took part in the Rantoul Tournament Friday and Saturday.
They faced off against Bradley-Bourbonnais in the first round.
Bradley-Bourbonnais defeated Hoopeston Area 22-1.
Riley Miller had a hit and an RBI for Hoopeston Area. Maddie Barnes had one hit and three stolen bases and Brylie Cox had one hit and two stolen bases.
They faced off against St. Joseph/Ogden in the consolation round and fell 16-1. SJO would go on to win the consolation round of the tournament.
Hoopeston Area was back in action Monday when they hosted Westville.
Westville overcame Hoopeston Area 4-1.
Barnes drove in Hoopeston Area's only run and Alexa Bailey had two hits.
The Lady Cornjerkers will be back in action Friday when they travel to Georgetown-Ridge Farm at 4:30 p.m. They will host Salt Fork at 4:30 p.m. Monday and Heritage at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.