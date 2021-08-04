HOOPESTON — They’ve booked autograph signing events with Baseball Hall of Famers Ryne Sandberg and Lou Brock. Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jim McMahon. Five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman.
Even the actor who played “You’re killing me” Smalls in 1993’s “The Sandlot.”
On Sept. 4, the couple running Bricks and Ivy Sports will bring in a brand-new kind of celebrity and business partner: Illini men’s basketball starter Trent Frazier.
It’s the latest financial opportunity for the super-senior Illini guard, who’s been exceptionally active offering his name, image and likeness for interested businesses.
“Obviously, this is a day-by-day thing. I’m trying to keep it professional and take the best opportunities, not just picking at everything that says ‘money, money, money,’” Frazier said Tuesday.
According to his newly hired marketing manager and representative — Brian Bradtke of B2 Enterprises, based in Dallas — Frazier has finalized five deals since athlete endorsements became legal July 1, with four more on the way.
Bradtke, who also represents Luke Ford and Brandon Peters from the Illini football team, reached out to the Hoopeston- based sports cards and memorabilia outlet just last week.
“We both agreed that being the first current student-athlete autograph signing and appearance event would be a win for all involved,” Bradtke said.
And the owners thought, “Why not?”
Name/image/likeness “is definitely something we’ve considered. Everything fell into place perfectly,” said Bricks and Ivy co-owner Emily Brown. “We thought, ‘Yeah, why not help the college kids make some money?’”
For $25, buyers can secure an autograph with Frazier. For $39, a VIP pass, with a shorter line and a standing photo op.
So far, early fan interest for Frazier is “pretty much the same” as the shop’s had for its highest profile athletes, just with a “whole different clientele” of fans, Brown said.
“We’ve sold lots of tickets, but it seems to be a different crowd than usual,” she said. “More young kids, local families and local interest.”
Brown and her husband, Bob, both Hoopeston natives, opened the shop in May 2017. To date, they’ve held 22 signing events, with two more on the way before Frazier’s appearance.
Their biggest signing events bring lines of 700 to 800 people from all across the state, Brown said, so she’s curious to see what turnout is like for a new college crowd.
Frazier is plenty familiar with how the orange-and-blue crew can show up and show out.
“It’s very exciting to secure one of the first major autograph deals in the community,” Frazier said. “Especially with Illini Nation being all around, being back in person with families, kids and fans, having them here to support me.”
As for state NIL legislation, Brown and her husband “don’t have a problem with it.”
“It’s good for kids. Hopefully, it’ll make college sports more exciting, and the athletes will stick around in college for a bit longer,” she said.