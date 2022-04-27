In girls’ track and field
At Gibson City. St. Joseph-Ogden scored 167 points to win the Lady Falcon Invite on Friday as Hope Rajlich won the 200-meter dash with a 26.72, Ava Knap won the 800-meter run with a 2:38.91 and Savanna Franzen won the 1,600-meter run with a 5:31.46. Kaytlyn Baker took first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.03 and the 1,600-meter relay team of Helene Jones, Kailyn Ingram, Ashlyn Lanner and Knap placed first with a 4:31.31. Zoey Muller-Hinnant helped Uni High take second place with a team score of 66 by winning the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.36. The 400-meter relay team of Eliza Terziev, Dina Hashash, Muller-Hinnant and Ella Greer won with a 52.46. The Illineks also won the 1,600 sprint medley as Hashash, Greer, Muller-Hinnant and Erin Smith clocked a 5:03.10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda took third as a team with 53 points, thanks in part to to Maisy Johnson’s winning high jump mark of 5 feet. The Panthers won the 800-meter relay as Lillianna Frichtl, Johnson, Bailey Luebchow and Trixie Johnson clocked a 1:54.82. Frichtl won the long jump with a distance of 15 feet and 5.5 inches. Ella McFarland helped Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin place fourth with a team score of 45 by placing second in the high jump, clearing 5 feet in a jumpoff. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley finished fifth with a team score of 43, Watseka and Iroquois West tied for sixth with 35 points, Hoopeston Area finished in eighth with 29 points and St. Thomas More took ninth with 28 team points. Hoopeston sprinter Bre Crose won the 100-meter dash with a 12.80. St. Thomas More freshman Paige Stark won the 3,200 meter run with a time of 12:58.12. Iroquois West hurdler Ella Rhodes won the 100-meter hurdles by finishing with a time of 17.26. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Payton Carter won in pole vault by clearing 11 feet. Judah Christian’s Abigail Tapuaiga won the shot put with a throw of 32 feet and 9.75 inches and won in discus with a distance of 27 feet. Watseka’s Haven Maple won the triple jump with a distance of 31 feet and 2 inches.