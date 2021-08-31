Hoopeston Area volleyball defeated Attica Aug. 26 in four sets 25-19, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22 to move to 2-1 on the young season.
The Cornjerkers were led by 13 kills from Bre Crose and 8 aces from Kaitlynn Lange.
Hoopeston Area varsity participated in the Blue Ridge Varsity Invitational on Aug. 27, and came away 3-1 to finish in third place for the day.
Hoopeston defeated Urbana Uni High 25-19, 25-7 before falling to Judah Christian 8-25, 22-25.
They rebounded with a 25-18, 21-25, 15-11 victory over Villa Grove, putting them in the third place match where they defeated Donovan 27-25, 25-13.
Bre Crose and Kaitlynn Lange were named to the all-tournament team and the Cornjerkers moved to 5-2 on the year.
They next travel to Fisher for a match Thursday night.