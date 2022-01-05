The Hoopeston Area High School Lady Cornjerkers basketball team picked up a close win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda as they returned to the court following Christmas Break Monday night.
Hoopeston Area defeated PBL 44-43.
Hoopeston Area’s Bre Crose had 12 points, four steals, four assists and seven rebounds.
Tori Birge had nine points and nine rebounds for the Cornjerkers.
Hoopeston Area’s Claire Dixon had eight points, four assists and seven rebounds.
The Lady Cornjerkers had another close game Tuesday night when they traveled to Monticello.
Hoopeston Area put up a valiant fight, but came up just short as Monticello came away with the 42-37 victory.
Birge led Hoopeston Area with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Dixon had seven points for the Cornjerkers.
The Lady Cornjerkers were back in action on Thursday when they traveled to Milford for a 6 p.m. game. They will host Arcola at 11 a.m. Saturday and then travel to Danville to take on Schlarman in a 6 p.m. game Monday.
In boys’ basketball, Hoopeston Area played their final game of 2021 Dec. 30 at Fisher.
Hoopeston Area came away with the 52-35 win after dominating Fisher for the first half of the game.
Hoopeston Area senior Ben Brown and junior Preston VanDeVeer put up 18 points each during the game.
Senior Nick Hofer had 12 points and junior Anthony Zamora had four points.
The Cornjerkers hosted Oakwood Tuesday night.
Oakwood took control of the game early, putting up 35 points to Hoopeston Area’s 11 in the first half.
Hoopeston Area found their footing in the second half and outscored Oakwood 15-9 in the third quarter and 19-13 in the fourth.
The early-game damage left Hoopeston Area in a hole they couldn’t climb out of despite their late-game push.
Oakwood defeated Hoopeston Area 57-45.
Brown again led the Cornjerkers in scoring by putting up 24 points during the game.
Hofer and sophomore Wyatt Eisenmann each had seven points.
VanDeVeer had five points and sophomore Mason Rush had two points.
The Cornjerkers will be back in action Friday night when they travel to Milford for a 6 p.m. game. They will host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at 4 p.m. Saturday. They will travel to Danville to take on Schlarman at 6 p.m. Tuesday.