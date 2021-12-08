The Hoopeston Area High School Lady Cornjerkers had their home opener Monday night against Westville.
The teams traded the lead multiple times during the second half.
Despite a tough-fought battle, the Lady Cornjerkers fell to Westville 43-38.
The Lady Cornjerkers will return to action Thursday night when they travel to take on Salt Fork for a 6 p.m. game. Hoopeston Area will compete in the Iroquois West Tournament Saturday in Onarga and Gilman. Tournament play will continue on Monday and conclude on Wednesday. The Lady Cornjerkers will return him to host Oakwood at 6 p.m. Dec. 16.
The Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers were also back in action Dec. 4 when they traveled to Clifton Central.
Clifton Central outscored Hoopeston Area throughout the first three quarters. Hoopeston Area rallied in the fourth quarter and outscored Clifton Central but were unable to pull even with their opponents and fell 55-42.
Junior Anthony Zamora led Hoopeston Area in scoring with 10 points followed closely by senior Nick Hofer with nine points and junior Preston VanDeVeer with eight points. Senior Ben Brown and sophomore Owen Root each had five points. Sophomore Ethan Steiner had four points and sophomore Mason Rush had one point.
Hoopeston Area hosted St. Joseph-Ogden Tuesday night and were defeated 75-46.
Brown led the team in scoring with 12 points followed by VanDeVeer with 11 points and Zamora with 10 points. Hofer had seven points and Steiner had six.
The Cornjerkers will travel to Salt Fork Saturday for an 11 a.m. game. They will host Westville at 6 p.m. Tuesday then travel to Watseka for the start of the Watseka Holiday Tournament Dec. 16 for a 7 p.m. game against Iroquois West. They will compete in an 8:15 p.m. game at the tournament Dec. 17 and will be in action again Dec. 18.