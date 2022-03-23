The Hoopeston Area High School Lady Cornjerkers traveled to Rantoul March 17.
Rantoul rallied late in the game to defeat Hoopeston 4-3.
The Lady Cornjerkers were back in action Tuesday when they traveled to take on Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
Hoopeston Area took an early lead by putting up three runs in the first inning while holding PBL to one run in the inning.
The Lady Cornjerkers added four runs to their score in the fourth inning, again holding PBL to one run scored in the inning.
Both teams put up three runs in the following inning and one run each in the sixth inning.
Hoopeston Area would hold on to their lead to win 11-6.
They will be back in action Thursday when they host Danville at 4:30 p.m. They will face Urbana in a home match at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Hoopeston Area will then host Prairie Central in a 10 a.m. home game Saturday.
The Hoopeston Area High School Cornjerkers fell to Tri-Valley in a tough loss March 17.
Tri-Valley took an early lead, putting up six runs in the first two innings, while Hoopeston Area was only able to reach the scoreboard once in that time. They will host Champaign Central at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Hoopeston Area put up two more runs in the third inning, but Tri-Valley was able to add another run to their lead.
Tri-Valley scored six more runs in the fourth inning and would go on to win 14-3.
Hoopeston Area senior Derek Drayer had three hits with one RBI. Sophomore Ryker Small had one RBI. Senior Ben Brown and sophomore Mason Rush each had one hit for Hoopeston Area.
Hoopeston Area traveled to Jacksonville for two games Saturday.
The Cornjekers took on Routt Catholic.
Routt Catholic held Hoopeston Area scoreless for the first three innings while putting up 10 runs of their own.
Hoopeston Area would score five runs over the course of the fourth and fifth inning, but weren’t able to catch up with Routt Catholic and lost 10-5.
Sophomore Wyatt Eisenmann had two RBI. Junior Grant Morgan, sophomore Keygan Field and Small had two hits with one RBI each. Rush and senior Nick Hofer each had one hit.
The Cornjerkers fared better in their match against Sherrard Saturday.
The Cornjerkers routed Sherrard 14-4.
Morgan had a standout game for the Cornjerkers with three hits and four RBI. Small had two RBI. Brown, Hofer, Rush and Field each had one RBI.
Pitcher Ethan Steiner picked up the win for Hoopeston Area with five innings pitched with one walk, one strikeout, five hits and three earned runs allowed. Hofer pitched one inning with one walk and one strikeout.
The Cornjerkers will return to action Thursday at 4:30 p.m. when they travel to Rantoul. They will then travel to Manteno at 4:30 p.m. Friday. They will host Herscher at 10 a.m. Saturday. Hoopeston Area will take on Champaign Central at 4:30 p.m. Monday at home. They will travel to take on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.