The Hoopeston Area Lady Cornjerkers basketball team defeated Milford on the road Jan. 6.
Hoopeston Area won by a score of 46-41.
Tori Birge put up 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Lady Cornjerkers.
Payton Armstrong had 11 points during the game.
Klaire Pilcher had seven points and 13 rebounds.
Hoopeston Area next hosted Arcola Jan. 8 and came away with a razor thin 39-38 win.
Claire Dixon put up 12 points with three assists and three steals for the Lady Cornjerkers.
Pilcher had seven points and nine rebounds.
Birge had eight points and 12 rebounds.
The Lady Cornjerkers will be back in action this weekend when they compete in the Vermilion County Tournament at the David S. Palmer Arena Saturday. They will take on Armstrong-Potomac in their first match at 1:30 p.m. They will take on Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at 5 p.m. Monday and Westville at 5 p.m. Wednesday.