The Hoopeston Area High School Lady Cornjerkers played their final regular season game against Chrisman Feb. 10.
Hoopeston Area picked up the 48-28 win over Chrisman.
Bre Crose put 18 points and pulled down five rebounds for the Lady Cornjerkers.
Tori Birge had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Hoopeston Area during the game.
Hoopeston Area began regional play Saturday when they hosted Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
The Lady Cornjerkers stepped up and defeated GCMS 52-21.
Birge had a standout game for the Lady Cornjerkers with 20 points, five rebounds and six steals.
Crose put up eight points with four rebounds and four steals.
Claire Dixon had nine points and three steals for the Lady Cornjerkers.
Hoopeston Area traveled to Paxton Monday to face third-seeded Paxton-Buckley-Loda in the regional semifinal.
The Lady Cornjerkers were unable to overcome PBL and lost 38-24.