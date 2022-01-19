The Hoopeston Area Lady Cornjerkers started the Vermilion County Tournament in Danville off with a close match against Armstrong-Potomac Saturday.
Armstrong-Potomac pulled away with a close 34-29 win over Hoopeston Area.
Tori Birge and Claire Dixon each put up eight points for Hoopeston Area. Birge also pulled down 11 rebounds during the game.
Seventh seed Hoopeston Area bounced back Monday when they took on when they took on third seed Bismarck-Henning/Rossville/Alvin at the tournament.
The Lady Cornjerkers defeated BHRA 32-19.
Bre Crose had nine points for Hoopeston Area.
Hoopeston Area added seven points apiece from Claire Dixon and Tori Birge plus four steals from Crose, four assists from Dixon and eight rebounds from Birge.
The Lady Cornjerkers were back in action Wednesday night when they were set to take on Westville.
They will compete in their final game of the tournament Friday with an opponent and time to be decided.
The Lady Cornjerkers will return to non-tournament play Monday when they travel to BHRA for a 6 p.m. They will then travel to Iroquois West Jan. 27 for a 6 p.m. game.
The Hoopeston Area High School boys’ basketball team also took part in the Vermilion County Tournament this week.
The Cornjerkers opened the tournament Saturday with a match against BHRA.
The Cornjerkers kept the score fairly close during the first half, going into halftime trailing 22-19.
Hoopeston Area outscored BHRA 14-12 in the third quarter, but the Blue Devils rallied to outscore Hoopeston Area 16-8 in the final quarter.
BHRA would go on to defeat Hoopeston 50-41.
Hoopeston Area senior Ben Brown stood out for Hoopeston Area on offense, putting up 20 points for the Cornjerkers.
Senior Nick Hofer had 11 points while junior Preston VanDeVeer had eight points and junior Anthony Zamora had two points.
The Cornjerkers took the court again Tuesday and faced Salt Fork.
While the Cornjerkers were able to keep pace with Salt Fork in the first half, only trailing by three going into the half, the Storm took control in the second half and outscored Hoopeston Area 27-16.
Salt Fork went on to defeat the Cornjerkers 50-36.
Brown led the Cornjerkers in offense with 14 points.
Zamora put 11 points for the Cornjerkers.
Hofer had seven points, VanDeVeer had three points and Ethan Steiner had one point.
The Cornjerkers are set to take on Armstrong-Potomac at 5 p.m. Thursday evening in Danville. They will wrap up the county tournament on Saturday with an opponent and time to be decided. Hoopeston Area will travel to take on Uni High Jan. 24 for a 6 p.m. game. They’ll then host Cissna Park at 6 p.m. Jan. 25.