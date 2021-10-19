Hoopeston Area dropped their second consecutive match, this time to the visiting Watseka Warriors 20-25, 13-25.
In the third place match in the Vermilion County tournament held at Georgetown tonight, Hoopeston Area fell to Armstrong-Potomac in two sets 16-25, 21-25.
The Cornjerkers returned to action Tuesday night when they visited Georgetown-Ridge Farm for a Vermilion Valley conference match.
Hoopeston Area will host Chrisman at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Class 2A volleyball regionals will begin Monday. Hoopeston Area will take on Westville at 5:30 p.m. at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.