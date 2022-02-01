Iroquois West hosted the Hoopeston Area Lady Cornjerkers Jan. 27.
The teams were evenly matched and went into the half tied at 22.
As the clock wound down on the third quarter, Hoopeston Area pulled ahead and went into the final quarter with a 28-31 lead over Iroquois West.
Hoopeston Area widened their lead and focused on retaining possession of the ball during the final minutes of the game.
Iroquois West put in a valiant effort to close the score gap, but were unable to pull even with Hoopeston Area.
Hoopeston Area went onto win 45-38.
Ilyana Nambo led Iroquois West with 10 points scored. Ella Rhodes put up eight points with five steals and three rebounds. Shea Small scored seven points and had nine rebounds. McKinley Tilstra scored six points.
For Hoopeston Area, Claire Dixon led the team in scoring with 16 points and three assists. Klaire Pilcher also stood out for the Lady Cornjerkers finishing the game with a double-double by scoring 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Hoopeston Area hosted Armstrong-Potomac Monday night.
The teams matched each other in scoring during the first two quarters and went into the half tied at 16.
Armstrong-Potomac was able to pull ahead by one point and went into the fourth quarter leading 21-20.
Armstrong-Potomac held onto their lead and pulled out a 35-28 win over the Lady Cornjerkers.
Lacie Breymeyer led the Lady Cornjerkers in scoring with six points, while Brylie Cox and Bre Crose each put up five points. Claire Dixon and Tori Birge each had four points and Maddie Barnes and Klaire Pilcher each had two points.
The Lady Cornjerkers were set to host Cissna Park Tuesday night. Results were unavailable due to an early press deadline as a result of inclement weather this week. Hoopeston Area will host Watseka at 10 a.m. Saturday. They will then travel to Georgetown-Ridge Farm for a 6 p.m. game Feb. 7 and to Danville for a varsity only game against Schlarman at 7 p.m. Feb. 8.
The Hoopeston Area High School boys' basketball team took on Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on the road Jan. 28.
BHRA took an early lead and went into the second half with a 23-13 lead.
Hoopeston Area found their footing in the third quarter, outshooting BHRA 12-8, but BHRA came charging back in the fourth quarter and outscored Hoopeston Area 16-9.
BHRA defeated Hoopeston Area 47-34.
Hoopeston Area senior Ben Brown led his team in scoring with 16. Junior Anthony Zamora had nine points while senior Nick Hofer had five and junior Preston VanDeVeer had four points.
The Cornjerkers were on the road again Monday when they traveled to Milford.
Though the Bearcats jumped out to an early 13-5 lead in the first quarter, Hoopeston Area clawed their way back into competition and went into the half only trailing by nine.
The Cornjerkers outscored Milford 13-8 in the third quarter and went into the fourth quarter within four points of Milford.
Hoopeston Area continued to put up points, but Milford didn't lose a step and the Cornjerkers were unable to overcome the Bearcats' lead.
Milford took home the 45-39 victory.
Brown had a standout game for the Cornjerkers, putting up 21 points. Hofer had seven points during the game while Zamora, VanDeVeer and sophomore Owen Root each had three points. Sophomore Mason Rush had two points.
The Cornjerkers are scheduled to host Armstrong-Potomac in a varsity only game at 7 p.m. Friday. They will then host Watseka at 6 p.m. Feb. 8.