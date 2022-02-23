Two Hoopeston Area High School wrestlers advanced to the IHSA state finals in Champaign recently.
Abel Colunga and Hunter Cannon competed in the tournament last week.
Colunga took on SHG's Cory West in the opening round in the Class 1A 182 pounds division.
Colunga defeated West by fall and advanced to take on Kayden White, of Morrison, in his second match.
Colunga defeated White in a 4-2 decision and moved on to compete against IC Catholic's Michael Calcagno in his next match.
Calcagno was awarded the win over Colunga due to an injury.
Calcagno would go onto take first place in the Class 1A 182 pounds division.
Colunga earned sixth place in the division.
Cannon started the tournament with a match against Walker Anderson. Anderson would win by fall.
Cannon next faced Coal City's Dylan Cronk. Cannon picked up the win by fall and advanced to take on Brock Wood in the following round. Wood defeated Cannon by fall.
Cannon would place eighth in the Class 1A 220 pounds weight division.