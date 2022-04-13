In baseball
- Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, Hoopeston Area 8. The Panthers (6-3-1) pounced early to take a 3-1 lead after the first, then survived a seven-run comeback effort in the fifth inning to earn the nonconference win. Kayden Snelling drove in six runs on three hits and Jacob Gronsky scored four runs and registered a hit and two walks. Aiden Johnson pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits, while Noah Steiner got the win by giving up one hit in 2 2/3 innings of action. Hoopeston’s Nick Hofer reached base in every at-bat, recording three hits — including a triple — and a walk. Keygan Field and Grant Morgan had three RBI apiece as the Cornjerkers fell to 3-7.
- Hoopeston Area 10, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 5. A five-run fourth inning helped the Hoopeston Area baseball team grab the lead for good in an eventual 10-5 victory against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman on Friday. The Cornjerkers trailed 5-3 entering the fourth before pulling ahead 8-5 in the frame. Hoopeston Area added insurance tallies in the sixth and seventh innings. Ryker Small (3 for 5, two RBI), Derek Drayer (2 for 5, two RBI), Keygan Field (2 for 4, RBI) and Ben Brown (2 for 3, two RBI) led the way for the Cornjerkers (4-7). Kaden Mingee (two hits, two RBI) and Cale Steinbaugh (two hits, two runs scored) were the top offensive producers for the G-RF/C (1-3).
- Hoopeston Area 8, Salt Fork 2. Derek Drayer was steady on the mound for the host Cornjerkers (5-7), who ended the three-game win streak of the Storm (4-4) in this VVC game. Drayer tossed a complete game and struck out 10 along the way for Hoopeston Area, whose offense was keyed by Nick Hofer (2 for 3 with three stolen bases), Keygan Field (1 for 3 with two RBI), Ben Brown (solo home run) and Ryker Small (two hits).
- Prairie Central 9, Hoopeston Area 8. The host Hawks (2-7) halted a six-game skid by narrowly defeating the Cornjerkers (5-8) in nonconference action. Derek Drayer (2 for 4, two RBI) and Wyatt Eisenmann (1 for 4, two RBI) were among Hoopeston Area’s offensive leaders, as were Nick Hofer (four stolen bases), Ryker Small (2 for 3) and Keygan Field (2 for 3, one RBI).
In softball
- Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7, Hoopeston Area 2. Trinity Collins couldn’t be stopped at the plate, and the Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball team picked up its second straight win following a 7-2 home victory against Hoopeston Area on Friday afternoon in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Collins went 3 for 3 with three RBI including a home run and a double to spark the Buffaloes (3-3). Lilli Hutson also contributed by going 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Claire Renaker added an RBI and a triple. Bailee Whittaker scattered 10 hits and threw a complete game for G-RF, striking out seven. Tori Birge went 3 for 3 with a double to pace the Cornjerkers (4-7), with Brylie Cox (2 for 3, RBI) and Macy Warner (2 for 4, RBI) each driving in a run.
- Salt Fork 11, Hoopeston Area 1. Kendyl Hurt crafted a five-inning no-hitter in the circle as the visiting Storm (6-1) claimed its fourth consecutive triumph by dispatching the Cornjerkers (4-8) in VVC play. Hurt struck out six foes along the way and wasn’t hurting for offensive support. Brynlee Keeran (2 for 3, two RBI), Macie Russell (2 for 4, one RBI) and Roz Maring (1 for 3, three RBI) were some of Salt Fork’s top contributors. Brylie Cox drove in Hoopeston Area’s only run.
- Hoopeston Area 11, Heritage 6. The host Cornjerkers (5-8) put an end to a three-game losing streak as they outproduced the Hawks (0-7) in a nonconference showcase. Alexa Bailey sent a ball over the outfield fence and drove in four runs for Hoopeston Area, which collected two RBI from Madison Barnes and two hits apiece from Bailey, Barnes and Payton Armstrong.
In girls’ track & field
- At Catlin. St. Thomas More used five event wins and several other strong finishes to win a nine-team meet hosted by Salt Fork. The Sabers’ 102 points was most closely contested by Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (98) and Salt Fork (91). Alyson Clements took down the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 5.36 seconds, Paige Stark was top finisher in the 1,600 run in 6:02.70 and Erin Henkel was champion of the 300 hurdles in 58.80. STM won unopposed in the 400 relay (55.56) thanks to Izzy Jimenez, Henkel, Shannon Monahan and Clements and prevailed in the 1,600 relay (5:02.54) courtesy Emily Herges, Skyler Anderson, Francie Williamson and Jimenez. BHRA’s Ella McFarland was the high jump titlist at 5 feet, 3 1/4 inches to lead the Blue Devils, who won the 800 relay (2:05.78) because of Maggie Lewis, Madeline Thorlton, Amber-Christine Reed and McFarland and triumphed unopposed in the 3,200 relay (14:47.00) thanks to Rachel Smith, Thorlton, Addie Hensold and Alexis Gerdis. Salt Fork matched STM with five event wins, including two from Olivia Birge — in shot put (37-0 1/2) and discus (118-3). Joining her atop the podium from the Storm were Shelby McGee in the 100 hurdles (16.68), Callaway Cox in long jump (16-5) and Brynlee Keeran in triple jump (35-10 1/2). Other event champions were Hoopeston Area’s Bre Crose in the 100 dash (13.58) and 200 dash (28.06), Champaign Academy High’s Eleanor Laufenberg in the 800 run (2:34.00) and Academy High’s Sophia Libman in the 3,200 run (13:21.20).
In boys’ track & field
- At Catlin. While host Salt Fork was champion of a nine-team meet, the big story from this event was Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman’s Jace Bina and his four event wins on the day. Bina placed first in the 100-meter dash (11.89 seconds), the 200 dash (23.75), the long jump (21 feet, 3 1/2 inches) and the triple jump (39-5 3/4). Salt Fork was able to overcome that effort by scoring 133 points, outlasting second-place Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (86) and third-place G-RF/C (80). The Storm received a pair of throws wins from Garrett Taylor, who tossed 49-5 3/4 in shot put and 165-2 in discus. Salt Fork also won two of four relays — the 400 (44.15) via Brysen Vasquez, Ben Jessup, Ethan McLain and Nathan Kirby and the 1,600 (3 minutes, 41.37 seconds) courtesy Dylan Diaz, Kirby, Vasquez and McLain — and Kirby added a victory in the 300 hurdles (46.03). BHRA claimed two event wins, from Isaiah Tidwell in the 400 dash (56.02) and the foursome of Eli Godwin, Joshua Gernand, Kayden Trimble and Tidwell in the 3,200 relay (10:00.33). G-RF/C received another win from Karson Lewsader in high jump (6-3 1/4). Other event successes were posted by Armstrong-Potomac’s Ethan Rabb in the 800 run (2:23.46), DeLand-Weldon’s TJ Smith in the 1,600 run (5:16.81) and A-P’s Eli Kennel in the 110 hurdles (23.03).