The Hoopeston Area High School Cornjerkers opened up postseason play with a victory over Watseka by the score of 9-0 Saturday at home.
Isaias Diaz scored with 31:04 on the clock for a 1-0 lead. Less than three minutes later, Talan Gredy-Nelson made the score 2-0. Ben Brown scored the next two goals in the half with one of the assist coming from Talan Gredy-Nelson on a corner kick.
Eight minutes into the second half Ben Brown scored his third and fourth goals of the game with help from Nick Hofer on a throw-in and a chip pass to spring Brown open. Nick Hofer decided it was his turn to score when he found room to score at the 25:32 mark to make the score 7-0.
Ben Brown scored his final goal of the day with 8:52 left thanks to his good buddy Nick Hofer helping to get Brown open. Owen Root scored the last Cornjerker goal to make the final score 9-0.
Ben Brown's five goals on the night makes three short from breaking Brandon Roberts' record of thirty-six goals in a season.
Brown and his teammates will look to get Brown the record as the Cornjerkers will travel to Gilman to play St. Anne on Iroquois West football field on Tuesday night.
Derek Drayer had two saves and earned his eighth win on the season and earned his third shut-out on the season. The Cornjerkers record is sitting at 18-5-1.