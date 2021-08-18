MS Baseball Pic 1.jpg

A play from Monday's Hoopeston Area Middle School vs. Salt Fork baseball game.

 Photo by Ginger Gonzalez

The Hoopeston Area Middle School Cornjerkers baseball team started their season with a 7-0 shut-out win over Gifford Aug. 14.

Pitcher Felix Cantu recorded the win for Hoopeston Area.

On the offensive side of the plate, Cole Miller went 3-3 with one RBI. Brayden Walder went 2-4 at the plate.

Hoopeston Area picked up another win in their next game when they defeated Salt Fork 7-4 Aug. 16.

Pitcher Mason Swartz recorded the win for the Cornjerkers.

On offense, Brayden Walder went 3-3 with three RBI. Zach Huchel went 1-4 with two RBI.

The Cornjerkers were back in action the following day when they took on Prairieview-Ogden Aug. 17.

The Cornjerkers came away with a 3-2 win.

Brayden Walder was the winning pitcher and helped on offense as well with one RBI.

Parker Watson went 1-3 with one RBI.

The Cornjerkers were set to take on Rossville-Alvin at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in Rossville. They will then host North Ridge at 4:15 p.m. Friday and travel to Milford for a 10 a.m. game Saturday.

