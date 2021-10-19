Hoopeston Area fell to Bloomington Central Catholic by the score of 8-0. The loss ended a great season for the Cornjerker Soccer Team who finished the year 19-6-1 overall and a perfect conference season going 11-0. The seniors finish their high school career with a record of 60-23-4 in four years and all three years participating in a regional final. The only year they missed a possibility of going four years in a row was to do no post season last spring.
The Hoopeston Area High School would like to thank all the parents and athletes for making this year something special. The following seniors will be missed next fall, Kayden Wallace, Nick Hofer, Ben Brown, Isais Diaz, Kamerin Cade, and Derek Drayer.
The coaching staff will miss these young men, but are excited about building upon this year. Hoopeston Area will be returning Harrison Woods, Talan Nelson-Gredy, Phoenix Webber, Dylan Judy, Owen Crase, Gavin Montez, Trenton Montez, Preston VanDeVeer, Kaleb Hollen, Mason Rush, Cameron Zorns, Sean Hudson, and Owen Root. The underclassman finished their Junior Varsity season with a record 3-0.
The JV team was unable to get many games in teams this year that didn't have a JV team. The great thing about playing the three JV games was that in order to fill a JV team the underclass varsity members could get extra minutes in JV action to fill out a full HAHS JV roster.
This allowed all returning players for next year to practice in a different position from the spot they started at the varsity level. By having to move them around the Cornjerker Coaching staff feels like this will just increase their depth for next fall as well allow them to have moving pieces to counter or take advantage against their opponent.